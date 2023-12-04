DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many different holiday events that are happening in the Dallas area! So what does your favorite holiday event say about you?

The holidays are right around the corner and your favorite holiday spot may say a lot about how you celebrate the holidays.

Holiday at the Arboretum: You’re the type to enjoy the beauty of nature during the holidays and find joy in festive displays of the holidays in nature.

You have a green thumb and a love of spending time outdoors. You’ll be in charge of the wreaths this year!

Zoo Lights at the Dallas Zoo: You love centering the holidays around your favorite pet or animal.

You find joy in combining the holiday spirit with wildlife.

This Dallasite likely has a playful and adventurous personality!

Bishop Arts Tipsy Elf “Spiked” eggnog connoisseur

This Dallasite is very out of the box and trendy.

Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie: You love traditional Christmas and classic holiday light displays.

The holidays mean huge gatherings at your home or relative’s home!

The Trains at NorthPark Center: You are the more nostalgic Dallasite and enjoy the charm of miniature worlds.

You will be in charge of building decorations this year, as you love crafts and pay attention to detail.

Vituvian Lights in Addison: You are the “boujee” side of the family who appreciates a contemporary and stylish approach to holiday decorations.

Words like “trendy” and “chic” might describe your Christmas aesthetic.

Christmas in the Square, Frisco: This Dallasite loves mixing the old with the new! This is the largest choreographed lights and music display in North Texas!

You might have an appreciation for art and technology. The family member who is in charge of the lights for the holidays!