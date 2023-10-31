The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas starts November off right with its first harvest weekend market of the month! The upcoming event will take place at the Art Park in Trinity Groves.

From Noon to 6 p.m., marketgoers will experience the finest in jewelry, seasonal vintage pieces, candles, collectibles and Dallas local brands.

This all-ages event features plenty of parking, a beer garden, warm fire pits, over 35 vendors, on-site dining options, and even a warm welcome for your canine friends. Admission is free.

Don’t pass up this exciting neighborhood event! Find out more about tickets here.