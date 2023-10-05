The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Hey, before you start freaking out take a deep breath, it’s just a headline!

Fortunately, there aren’t any zombies in your backyard but a “source” tells us there are some for target practice down at Zombie Safari Dallas.

Cousins Paintball in Forney, Texas are giving you the opportunity to go Zombie hunting starting Oct. 6. Just a 20 minute drive from Downtown Dallas, hunters will have their choice of zombie response vehicles as they are taken for a ride into the wilderness where the zombies thrive.

“Zombie Safari Dallas is an interactive, real-time, first-person shooter experience where you get to shoot without getting shot back. This is a one of a kind adventure and it only happens in October. A true D/FW Zombie Hunt experience. Sign up now to SAVE OUR CITY ,” their website read.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.