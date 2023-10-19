The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As deadlines across Texas are coming closer before the new year, you may want to keep these two Dallas universities on your list.

Wallet Hub has released a list of the best colleges and universities across the state. To complete this research, Wallet Hub compared more than 800 high-education institutions across the nation.

“To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary,” the research mentions.

When it comes to Texas states, Rice University in Houston comes in at number one for Texas best and worst. Southern University Methodist and The University of Dallas, both made it in the top ten for best Texas universities.

SMU ranked at No. 6. The university has a 52 percent admission rate, 75 percent graduation rate and 11: 1 student-to-faculty ratio all being factors for its ranking. While the University of Dallas was right behind SMU coming in at No. 7 with a total score of 59.62. The University of Dallas acceptance rate is 58.4 percent with a graduation rate of 71 percent, according to the university’s website.

