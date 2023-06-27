DALLAS (KDAF) — With the heat becoming too much to beat, it’s surprisingly becoming harder to find more things to do indoors! Have you heard of Two Bit Circus?

Brace yourself for thrilling attractions, immersive experiences, and cutting-edge technology that will transport you to a world filled with an arcade, high-tech games, and even a life-size operation game!

There are even showrooms like the virtual reality TV game show, Club01. Gamers have the opportunity to interact and play with anyone around the world. “We’ve built a platform full of fun customizable games where you can interact face-to-face with your friends and have a good laugh from anywhere in the world. Reunite with your friends, loved ones, colleagues, and still be competitive from the comfort of your couch,” Two Bit mentions on their site.

There Dallas location is currently offering a lot of Summer packages, even for the lone adventurer. Click here for more information.