DALLAS (KDAF) – Dallas has struck pink with Barbie fever as Warner Bros gears up for the release of their latest rendition of the Mattel favorite.

All around the country, it has been hard to not spot the iconic hot pink Barbie logo. So many events are taking place leading up to the release of the movie, Barbie on July 21.

Watch a pre-screening of Barbie at Alamo Drafthouse and Angelika Film Center

You can catch the pre-screening of the movie on July 19 (Angelika) and July 20 (Alamo) while tickets still last.

Barbie X Sorry Papi Tour All-Girl Rave, House of Blues – Dallas

In collaboration with Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, Sorry Papi Tour – an all-girl party – is coming to Dallas! The tour will feature the latest mix of reggaeton and modern music from your favorites.

Barbie Collection Pop-Up, 2361 South Collins Street

This Arlington pop-up will feature local vendors and their Barbie doll collections!

Barbie Skate Night, 13350 Dallas Pkwy

C’mon Barbie, let’s go skate at the Galleria! Skate to favorites ranging from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

The World of Barbie, Dallas

