DALLAS (KDAF) — Lace up your sneakers and get ready for one of the largest Thanksgiving events in the country!

The 56th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot is returning for another year of celebrating health and community. This year, over 15,000 people are expected to cross the finish line.

The race features a 5k, an 8-mile race, and a fun run, offering options for seasoned runners to beginners.

“Our event is more than just a race; it’s an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those around us. All proceeds from the Turkey Trot go directly to the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, supporting programs and initiatives that help build strong, healthy, and connected communities. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out, there’s a race for everyone at the Turkey Trot. The 5K is perfect for beginners and families, while the 8-mile race offers a challenge for more experienced runners. And for those who want to join in on the fun, our Turkey Trot is a great way to get moving and enjoy the holiday spirit,” the website said.

This year’s race also features a costume contest, open to all event participants. First place winner will win a one-year family membership at the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, second place will win a six-month family membership, and third place will win a three-month family membership. There’s also a dog contest, for your furry friends!

The race site also features a dog park, the Roost hospitality tent and a kid-friendly Family Zone.