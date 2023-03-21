DALLAS (KDAF) — Food discussions can be difficult, but just calm everyone down and let’s taco bout it.

We’re talking tacos on Tuesday, March 21 as it is National Crunchy Taco Day! “This is not for the soft hearted by any means. Today is for the rough, rugged and crunchy. That’s right folks — March 21 is National Crunchy Taco Day — the most talked about event since the reveal of Michaelangelo’s “David” sculpture. Celebrate with us,” National Today said.

In order to celebrate we’re checking out a report from Eater Dallas on the top taco shops throughout the Big D.

The report said, “There are so many great spots to get them in Dallas, in Fort Worth, and all around the Metroplex when it comes to tacos. From crunch to soft and meaty to vegan, one thing about Dallas tacos is that one feels compelled to stick to old-school ideas about what a taco must be.”

Here’s a look at some of the highlighted eateries:

Birrieria Aguinaga

El Vecino Tex Mex

Revolver Taco Lounge

El Palote Panaderia

Coco’s Fire & Ice

El Chingon Fort Worth

Del Sur Tacos

Taco Y Vino

Maskaras Mexican Grill