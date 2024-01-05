The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is becoming a big destination for sporting events. Cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup opening game will be held in Dallas.
This announcement was made Friday and will be taking place June 1 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.
In a first appearance for both teams, the U.S. will be taking on Canada at the T20 World Cup. Other games will also take place. Four matches will take place :
- United States vs. Canada | Saturday, June 1
- Netherlands vs. Nepal | Tuesday, June 4
- United States vs. Pakistan | Thursday, June 6
- Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh | Friday, June 7
Visit t20worldcup.com to view the full ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match schedule.