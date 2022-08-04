DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love coffee and donuts? This iconic breakfast pairing has been fueling America for years and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.

With so many options to choose from in North Texas, we wanted to help you narrow your search down and are highlighting one Dallas shop: The Salty Donut.

The Salty Donut is located in the Bishop Arts District, (414 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208) and offers a multitude of tasty coffee and donut options.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams ventured over to The Salty Donut and gives us the rundown of what to expect. Watch the video player for more!

For more info about The Salty Donut, visit their website by clicking here.