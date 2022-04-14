DALLAS (KDAF) — Film buffs in Dallas, it looks like you will be getting an exclusive treat with the release of Marvel’s newest Dr. Strange movie.

Dallas’ iconic Texas Theatre will be the only movie theater in Texas where you can see the new Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on a 35mm film projector.

Reports say Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was shot with IMAX cameras, which use 70mm film. Recently, Marvel films have been embracing IMAX, such as Eternals.

To get your tickets, visit thetexastheatre.com. Showtimes start on May 5.

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.