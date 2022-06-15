DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents, need to find a way to entertain your bored teenagers this summer?
Thanks to a partnership between the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Amazon, Dallas teens will have free access to the following recreational parks and places:
- African American Museum
- Bahama Beach Waterpark
- City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture locations:
- Bath House Cultural Center
- Latino Culture Center
- South Dallas Cultural Center
- Oak Cliff Cultural Center
- Dallas Museum of Arts
- Community Art Pop-Up Cultural
- Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
- Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
- Dallas Park and Recreation Summer Fitness
- Dallas Public Library
- Dallas Zoo
- Golf Dallas
- Perot Museum of Nature and Science
- Shakespeare Dallas
- Southen Skates Roller Rink
- Trinity River Audubon Center
Officials involved with this partnership say they are offering this pass to 10,000 Dallas teenagers (ages 13-17). Passes can be picked up as soon as 10 a.m. on June 27 at all City of Dallas Recreation Centers.
For more information, visit dallasparks.org.