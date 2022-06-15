DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents, need to find a way to entertain your bored teenagers this summer?

Thanks to a partnership between the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Amazon, Dallas teens will have free access to the following recreational parks and places:

African American Museum

Bahama Beach Waterpark

City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture locations: Bath House Cultural Center Latino Culture Center South Dallas Cultural Center Oak Cliff Cultural Center Dallas Museum of Arts Community Art Pop-Up Cultural

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Dallas Park and Recreation Summer Fitness

Dallas Public Library

Dallas Zoo

Golf Dallas

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Shakespeare Dallas

Southen Skates Roller Rink

Trinity River Audubon Center

Officials involved with this partnership say they are offering this pass to 10,000 Dallas teenagers (ages 13-17). Passes can be picked up as soon as 10 a.m. on June 27 at all City of Dallas Recreation Centers.

For more information, visit dallasparks.org.