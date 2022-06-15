DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents, need to find a way to entertain your bored teenagers this summer?

Thanks to a partnership between the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Amazon, Dallas teens will have free access to the following recreational parks and places:

  • African American Museum
  • Bahama Beach Waterpark
  • City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture locations:
    • Bath House Cultural Center
    • Latino Culture Center
    • South Dallas Cultural Center
    • Oak Cliff Cultural Center
    • Dallas Museum of Arts
    • Community Art Pop-Up Cultural
  • Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
  • Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
  • Dallas Park and Recreation Summer Fitness
  • Dallas Public Library
  • Dallas Zoo
  • Golf Dallas
  • Perot Museum of Nature and Science
  • Shakespeare Dallas
  • Southen Skates Roller Rink
  • Trinity River Audubon Center

Officials involved with this partnership say they are offering this pass to 10,000 Dallas teenagers (ages 13-17). Passes can be picked up as soon as 10 a.m. on June 27 at all City of Dallas Recreation Centers.

For more information, visit dallasparks.org.