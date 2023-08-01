The three-day event will be hosted at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

The video above is an unrelated segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is delighted to announce the much-anticipated return of the DSO Wine & Food Festival, a captivating event celebrating the harmonious fusion of music, wine, and culinary excellence.

The three-day event will be hosted at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Each day with its own events from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27.

Festival goers can expect exclusive multi-course meals, over 30 different types of wines, beers and spirits and much more! To experience all the events they have to offer, you must be 21 and older.

For more information on the festival and ticket sales, click here.