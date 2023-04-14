DALLAS (KDAF) — Quick, phone home! This performance is sure to be out of this world!

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is set to take audiences on a musical journey through space and time with their upcoming performance of ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial In Concert.’

You can attend the concert starting, May 19-21. You’ll be transported back to Elliott’s euphoric world through a musical tribute. As in the movie, guests will listen and watch as an adventure filled with friendship and bravery unfolds.

Photo credit: Universal Studios

Event coordinators said Guests will get a chance to listen as the orchestra plays masterfully, bringing all the emotions of the film to life. There’s no way you can miss this unique event, as it combines the thrill of a live show with the nostalgia of this fan-favorite movie.

So mark your calendars and get ready to “phone home” with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra!