DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy Star Wars Day and May the Fourth be with you! The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be channeling their inner-John Williams over the weekend with, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Live in Concert.

That’s right, if you didn’t get enough Star Wars this week with the new Kenobi trailer from Disney or sat down to rewatch films/shows from the greatest cinematic universe ever created, you can catch one of the greatest film scores ever composed in concert May 6-8.

Constantine Kitsopoulos will be conducting the concert series. Dallas Symphony Orchestra says, “In the spectacular climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Watch the complete film unfold as the DSO performs John Williams’s legendary score live.”

Here’s a list of the performances:

Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m.

For tickets and more information click here.