DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and EarthX are partnering for a multidisciplinary environment performance that will call attention to the Earth’s vulnerability brought on by climate change.

The performance is called The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth and it was created for orchestra, chorus, film, art and spoken word.

“I knew that the Dallas Symphony needed to be part of this project from the moment that Trammell approached me,” Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, said in a press release. “The marrying of all these disciplines to tell the story of our Earth resonated with me, and I know it will resonate with audiences.”

This performance will be presented at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $45 to $250.

“Inspired by the annual monsoon rains that sustain life on the fragile landscape of the high – desert plateaus of the Southwest, The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth tells the artistic story about the formation of the Universe, the evolution of all galaxies, and eventually the birth of our unique and beautiful Planet Earth,” as stated on DSO’s website.

For more information, visit dallassymphony.org.