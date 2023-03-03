DALLAS (KDAF) — You Scream! I Scream! We all scream for ice cream.

March 3, marks 33 Flavors Day! You can celebrate this day by treating yourself to a cool dessert or going with your friends or family to some of Dallas’ best ice cream shops.

Ice cream is the perfect thing to eat around this time of the year. Make sure you try the wackiest flavors you can, whether it’s a pickle, pizza, or even pet bird flavor.

Trip Advisor listed the Top 5 shops in Dallas for the best Ice cream!

Botolino Gelato Artigianale Steel City Pops Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Gorji Restaurant Chocolate Secrets and Wine.

2023’s best ice cream in Dallas, according to Gayot.com

Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream The Ice Cream Place Milwaukee Joe’s Gourmet Ice Cream Paciugo Gelato