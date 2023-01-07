DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to plenty of great places to eat. You can almost find a restaurant for every type of cuisine.

If you are in the mood for sushi, there are tons of great options for you. Speaking of sushi Saturday, Jan. 6, is National Tempura Day.

Tempura is made by frying vegetables, seafood or others foods in a light batter of flower eggs and water.

For those wanting to celebrate National Tempura Day, a new report Eat This Not That says that one Dallas spot is the best place to get sushi in Texas: Teppo Yakitori and Sushi Bar.

“This cozy eatery serves authentic Japanese cuisine, like specialty sushi rolls including the namesake Teppo roll. It’s made with crab, shrimp, and jalapeño. You don’t want to miss out on the spicy crawfish Louisiana roll, either! This spot is also loved by locals for the yakitori—which are spiced meats grilled on skewers,” as stated on Eat This Not That.

For the full report, visit Eat This Not That.