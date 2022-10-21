DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.

When it comes to steak some people claim they can make a better steak at home than some of the greatest steakhouses in all the land that is the United States of America; unless you’re a professional chef or have paid for private lessons with Wolfgang Puck himself, you’re probably not that guy, pal.

Trust the experts when it comes to steak, that is if you’re seeking some of the best flavors and textures ever put in front of you on a plate. So, with all of this talk, where exactly are you supposed to go to find the best steak available to you?

We checked out a report from Gayot ranking 2022’s best steakhouses in America, and, of course, a Texas restaurant made its way onto the list. “Food trends take off then fizzle out, but steakhouses always seem to be in style. Some have stayed relatively the same for more than a century while others innovate this classic concept,” the report said.

Coming in at No. 8 on the list is Knife in the city of Dallas. You can find some of the best steaks in Texas and the country at this restaurant on Mockingbird Lane, “Top Chef alum John Tesar uses Texas-raised, all-natural beef at Knife, his upscale steakhouse in Dallas. The menu boasts a variety of specialty cuts in addition to several burgers, fresh seafood, pastas, seasonal salads and raw bar selections,” Gayot wrote.

The steakhouse also has a location in Plano as well as a burger restaurant, simply titled, Knife Burgers.