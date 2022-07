DALLAS (KDAF) — Stars fans, here is some good news as we draw toward the end of the workweek, the Dallas Stars have officially released their regular-season schedule.

Their season starts on Oct. 13 away from American Airlines Center against the Nashville Predators. They will then face Nashville again in Dallas on Oct. 15.

Look below for the official schedule, courtesy of the Dallas Stars:

For more information about the season, click here.