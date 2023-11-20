The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Stars are investing in a $20 million new youth sports facility in Farmer’s Branch.

The StarCenter Multi-Sport Farmers Branch will be 81,780 square feet. The facility will be able to host up to eight basketball courts or 16 volleyball courts at one time depending on the season, according to reports.

Render of the facility – Lee Lewis Construction, Inc.

“The new multi-sport facility will provide geographic benefits for sports teams based in the area and become a premier community sports hub. The demand for youth sports in North Texas continues to grow and we are excited to be a part of it through this new chapter in our partnership with Farmers Branch.”

In addition to the eight Children’s Health StarCenters throughout the DFW Metroplex, this will be the Dallas Stars’ second multi-sport facility. The facility is being overseen by Lee Lewis Construction, Inc. and is scheduled to open in December 2024.