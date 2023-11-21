The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Former professional Dallas Stars captain Mike Modano will be receiving a statue outside the American Airlines Center.

The announcement was made Nov. 20 via the Dallas Stars Twitter with the caption reading, “Modano. Immortalized.” According to the post, we can expect to see the statue on March 16, 2024.

The ice hockey legend will join another Dallas luminary who stands outside the American Airlines Center. Since Christmas last year, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki’s statue has been on display.

Nowitzki also congratulated the player on social media:

My man!!!! So well deserved! https://t.co/ZHgxTFjwrS — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) November 21, 2023

Modano’s journey in ice hockey started when the Minnesota North Stars moved to Dallas in 1993. Modano would later lead the Stars to the Stanley Cup in 1999, the only NHL playoff championship win for the team.

He later retired in Sept. 2011, with the Stars eventually retiring his jersey (No. 9) in 2014.