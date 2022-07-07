DALLAS (KDAF) — Round 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft is set to begin on Thursday at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN as well as being streamed on ESPN+ and North Texas, your Dallas Stars have the No. 18 pick.

The Stars will be hosting a 2022 Draft Party at Owners Box DFW! “Looking for your dinner plans? Join us for our 2022 Draft Party at @OwnersBoxDFW for the first round of the #NHLDraft tonight at 6pm!”

Here’s a look at the Stars selections for this year’s draft:

Round 1: 18th overall

Round 2: 50th overall

Round 3: 83rd overall

Round 4: 115th overall

Round 5: 147th overall

Round 6: 179th overall

