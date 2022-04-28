DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars have clinched their spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and tickets for all home games in each round of the playoffs are on sale.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on May 2 however the first game of the postseason for the Stars hasn’t been released just yet.

Stars fans can find tickets here. Can’t make it to the game? Here’s what the Stars suggest, “As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, Party on PNC Plaza, watch parties and other events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.”