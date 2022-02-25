DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars will be celebrating Hispanic culture in Noche Mexicana on Wednesday, March 2, also known as Texas Independence Day.

“Noche Mexicana will pay tribute to the vibrant Mexican-American culture that is part of the rich diversity

in the Lone Star State,” Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said in a press release. “Our team is proud to be part of the Mexican-American community that makes North Texas such a special place to live. We are in a unique position to introduce and grow a sport that can provide so many people a lifetime of enjoyment, whether as a passionate fan or lacing up skates on the ice with friends and family.”

There will be numerous fun events celebrated before the game and during the game, such as in arena performances from Monica Saldivar and Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico.

Tejano artist Saldivar is a Grand Prairie native and is making a name for herself in the Tejano genre, winning “Best New Female Artist” at the 2020 Tejano Music awards and winning “Tejano Idol” in 2015.

Tortas Insurgante will be serving quesadillas during the pregame event Party at PNC Plaza.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Lucha Libre mask, courtesy of Germania Insurance.

The design of the mask takes inspiration from traditional luchadores in Mexican free-wrestling lore.

For more information, go to DallasStars.com.