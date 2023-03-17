DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your green pants on and be ready to party at an Irish pub this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

If you’re not headed out to have a casual weekend getaway in Ireland this weekend, but you’re still in the celebrating mood, you may be on the lookout for a great pub nearby. While the US has a plethora of good options, there are some that are heads above the rest.

A report from Gayot found 2023’s Best Irish Pubs in the USA and a Dallas spot cracked into the top three!

No need to pay in gold over at the No. 3 spot in Dallas, The Dubliner, “Owned and operated by a native of Dublin, this Dallas pub offers true welcoming spirit, a traditional atmosphere and a vast array of imported beers and whiskeys.”