DALLAS (KDAF) — Football fans, listen up. This Dallas sports bar may be the spot where you host your Fantasy Football league’s draft.

Draft Sports Bar & Lounge in Downtown Dallas is now offering a Fantasy Football Package until the end of September, that will provide Fantasy Football players a place to host their draft parties.

The package includes:

A reserved table

A bucket of beer

An appetizer platter for two guests

Fantasy Football draft essentials, such as notepads, pens and Wi-Fi access.

The package costs $30 per person.

They understand that draft parties can get intense and you may need somewhere quiet to hot your part so they also have another option: a private Karaoke room. For $300 you can rent a Karaoke room at Draft Sports Bar & Lounge. The room also includes:

Two appetizer platters

Two buckets of beer

Fantasy football essentials

To reserve your table or room, call 469-371-1486.