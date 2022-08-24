DALLAS (KDAF) — Football fans, listen up. This Dallas sports bar may be the spot where you host your Fantasy Football league’s draft.
Draft Sports Bar & Lounge in Downtown Dallas is now offering a Fantasy Football Package until the end of September, that will provide Fantasy Football players a place to host their draft parties.
The package includes:
- A reserved table
- A bucket of beer
- An appetizer platter for two guests
- Fantasy Football draft essentials, such as notepads, pens and Wi-Fi access.
The package costs $30 per person.
They understand that draft parties can get intense and you may need somewhere quiet to hot your part so they also have another option: a private Karaoke room. For $300 you can rent a Karaoke room at Draft Sports Bar & Lounge. The room also includes:
- Two appetizer platters
- Two buckets of beer
- Fantasy football essentials
To reserve your table or room, call 469-371-1486.