DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season will see sports bars across the country filled to the brim as football is taking the eyes and ears of sports fans away from anything else going on in their lives.

There are a few things that make sports bars great, good venue, multiple TVs, good beer, good food, and good times. A report from Gayot explored the country’s best sports bars of 2022 and wouldn’t you know it, the Lone Star State made the cut.

“Whether it’s March Madness, game seven of the World Series, the Stanley Cup finals or the latest rival college competition, some sporting events were meant to be experienced on a grander, more social scale than in your living room,” the report says.

For the best sports bar in Texas and one of the best sports bars in the entire country you’ll have to head to the streets of Dallas and go to Katy Trail Ice House. “Boasting a huge beer garden in the heart of Dallas’s Uptown district, Katy Trail Ice House is located on the Katy Trail — an outdoor utopia that results in plenty of people watching. Long wooden communal tables and a spacious patio with umbrellas and lights hanging from the many trees give this sports bar hangout lots of personality,” Gayot said.