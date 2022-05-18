DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Southern Pride officials say they expect more than 20,000 people to descend upon North Texas to celebrate Juneteenth.

The organization will be hosting an entire weekend of Juneteenth events to celebrate the freeing of African American slaves. Events include a festival, a pool party, an Emancipation ball, concerts and more.

Music artists performing include:

Yo Gotti

Moneybagg Yo

The City Girls

Saucy Santana

Yella Beezy

Erica Banks

Juneteenth, June 19, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The idea for the holiday first originated in Texas at Galveston back in 1865.

Just recently, in 2021, the U.S. government made Juneteenth a national holiday, making this year the second year the holiday has been recognized by the federal government.

For more information, visit dallassouthernpride.com.