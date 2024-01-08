DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas will honor late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson with a yellow skyline on Monday and Tuesday night. The city says the color yellow represents, “the “Yellow Rose of Texas” as a symbol of resilience.

The display will also show pictures and moments of the congresswoman’s career. Johnson was one of the first African American women to be elected into Dallas public office. From 1993 to 2023, she later served in Congress for 30 years.

“Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was an extraordinary and beloved leader in the Dallas community,” said Mayor Eric L. Johnson via press release. “Congresswoman Johnson’s contributions to improving the lives of her constituents and the community at large are truly immeasurable, and her legacy of leadership, service and deep love of Dallas will endure for generations to come.”

Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday with President Joe Biden coming Monday night to make an appearance. She will later be put to rest in Austin on Wednesday.