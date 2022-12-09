DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.

Whether you’re getting your nails done, your hair or your eyelashes, you have to make sure you’re going to the right place.

Lucky for you, Yelp has done the research and has released a list of the 20 best eyelash salons in the nation.

And would you look at that? One Dallas salon made the list. Alchemy Lash and Brow was named one of the best eyelash salons in the nation, citing a cozy vibe with high-quality work.

“Clients flock to this 5-star salon for expertly done extensions (classic, volume, mega volume, and hybrid), lifting, and tinting, along with waxing, brow services, and permanent makeup. Despite an open floor plan (atypical for lash studios), the vibe is cozy and communal. Plants and soothing green walls add to the calmness of this space,” the report said.

Two other Texas salons were named in the report as well: Hermosa Artisty in Cedar Park and Lashes by Ann in Houston.

Read the full report here.