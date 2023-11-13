The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to leave the cooking to someone else this holiday, here are some Dallas restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s is offering a turkey dinner available for dine-in or to-go. ! From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, Perry’s is offering a special Thanksgiving dinner with all your favorite fixings for just $49 per person and a slice of pumpkin cheesecake for an additional $9. Pre-ordering begins Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to close. Options include an individual smoked turkey breast with a soup or salad and sides for $49 per person, or the Family-style Thanksgiving Meal for 4 for $149.

Villa Azur

Villa Azur has a special that will be available from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Nov. 25. The special features an appetizer of Cappuccino of Butternut and Hazelnut Foam with Shaved Truffle for $40, two choices of a main course that includes a Turkey Breast Roll with Mushroom and Foie Gras Duxelles, Morels, and Porcini Cream for $85, and a Jalapeño and Parmesan Warm Corn Bread with Cranberries Chutney and Citrus Sour Cream for $24, and of course topping it off with a dessert that includes Pumpkin and Cardamom Crème Brulé Cheesecake with Salty Caramel Ice Cream and Spice Crumble for $15.

Dog Haus

This November, Dog Haus is packing all the flavor of a Thanksgiving feast into the latest addition to its Absolute Würst Sausage Series. The brand new, one-of-a-kind Würst Thanksgiving Sausage offers the perfect mix of turkey and all the trimmings in every bite, so guests can enjoy the taste of a full holiday spread without spending hours in the kitchen. Straight from Dog Haus’ chef-led kitchens, the Thanksgiving Sausage features turkey, sweet potatoes, cranberries, stuffing, sage, thyme, rosemary and a hint of maple. Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral

Join Golden Corral in store for the Holiday Buffet, order individual Holiday meals to-go, and order Holiday feasts to-go that serve 6 to 8 people. All Golden Corral restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or later in some markets. Seasonal hours for each restaurant can be found on the location pages at GoldenCorral.com. Holiday meals will be available for order until Jan. 7, the last day to order for Thanksgiving pickup is Nov. 20.

Bar Louie

On Thanksgiving Day, stop by your local Bar Louie for some relative relief anytime from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. In addition, you can skip the pumpkin pie and try the limited time Fall Spiced Old Fashion made with Maker’s Mark bourbon, the warm embrace of pumpkin spice, orange bitters and garnished with an orange peel and a cinnamon stick. Hours and participation may vary, please check your local Bar Louie for details.

