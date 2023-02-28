DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many desserts in the world that are consumed on a daily basis and most of them, like pies, cakes, and cupcakes, are easy to replicate at home, but there’s a dessert out there, that’s better left to the pros of the cooking world.

We’re looking at the world of souffles because Tuesday, Feb. 28 is National Chocolate Souffle Day!

“The dessert is often associated with momentous occasions, so it’s only fitting that it have its own day to be celebrated. So let’s put on our aprons, pre-set our ovens, and gather our finest ingredients (or head to our favorite French restaurants) and enjoy National Chocolate Soufflé Day,” National Today said.

A report from Taste Atlas says that food critics have found the world’s best souffles and while a Paris restaurant takes the top spot, the second-best souffle in the world is served up at a Dallas restaurant.

Among the list are six spots from Paris, one from Lyon, one from Los Angeles, and another from London, but the Dallas representative belongs to Rise nº1 Salon de Soufflé.

This North Texas staple treats its guests like family by not only providing some incredible desserts and wines but also serving them these delicacies in a comfortable, casual environment, “rise is an intimate salon de soufflé and wine bar designed with French influence.

“Our relaxed bistro focuses on the soufflé—the masterpiece of French cuisine. Our unique approach is to turn something as simple as an egg into something as magnificent, yet unfussy, as the soufflé. rise is the first of its kind, bringing the French classic to our diners in a comfortable, casual environment.”