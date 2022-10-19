DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?

Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.

“Momentum doesn’t even quite capture what’s going on in restaurants as we move into fall. No matter which city you’re in, tables are filling up even more than they did a few months ago, new openings come with every blink of an eye,” the report says.

As the lone representative of Texas on the list, Dallas’ Jose was ranked at No. 4. The report says that chef Anastacia Quinones-Pittman’s cooking is out of this world as she brings the flavors of Jalisco to Dallas diners.

“It is daring, fascinating cooking that reflects Tex-Max not in that way but in a perspective that wraps in the many progressive threads of cooking found in the Lone Star state today. And don’t overlook the extensive agave spirits program and epic margaritas,” Resy wrote.

You can find this modern Mexican restaurant on Lovers Lane in Dallas. It’s also been recognized as 2017’s best new restaurant, 2021’s best restaurant, and a James Beard semifinalist in two categories in 2022.

The restaurant says, “For Dallasites starved for great outdoor dining spots, José has not one but two expansive patios to relax, eat, drink and visit with friends: a large interior courtyard that features a colorfully tiled fountain with a golden glazed agave piña and a separate garden patio perfect for hosting events. Lining the perimeter of José is a 16 foot tall, 150 foot long brise-soleil, inlaid with over 200 handcrafted Corten steel crosses embedded in custom bricks.”