DALLAS (KDAF) — While some like to plan ahead for the day of love, others take a more spontaneous approach to Valentine’s Day. However, with all the supply chain issues and shipping headaches of 2022, it was probably best to plan ahead.

According to a new report from 4Over.com, Dallas residents were ranked 10th in the nation for America’s biggest procrastinators for Valentine’s Day.

To find out who were the biggest procrastinators, the report analyzed Google search volume related to “last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas” in all 50 states as well as the most populated cities across the country.

They also surveyed 1,104 self-reporting Americans. 50% were female and 50% were male with an average age of 35. 25% were single, 37% were married, 28% were in a relationship, 5% were casually dating, 3% were divorced, 2% were separated or widowed.

In their survey, researchers said 67% of people say they plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day this year and 50% admit to waiting until the last minute to buy a gift. More than a quarter of Americans say they’ve forgotten to get a gift for someone they love.

Other cities that made the top 10 include:

Denver, CO Baltimore, MD Las Vegas, NV Boston, MA Washington D.C. Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Nashville, TN Philadelphia, PA Dallas, TX

For the full report, click here.