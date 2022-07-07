A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dollar, dollar bills y’all! When you’re celebrating a big win, one of the first things you go out to do is celebrate and one thing you need in order to do that is, of course, money.

A resident out of North Texas, specifically Dallas, will have plenty of that after claiming a huge seven-figure Texas Lottery win. The lottery reports a Dallasite has claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million from the scratch ticket game Money.

That big-winning ticket was bought at Beer & Wine Stop at 1417 N. Duncanville Road, in Duncanville. The lottery winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The lottery reports, “This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Money offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.”

Congratulations to the big winner, whoever they might be!