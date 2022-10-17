DALLAS (KDAF) — Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, but America’s Team fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but someone in Dallas did win in a big way in the form of seven figures heading to their wallet.

The Texas Lottery reports a Dallas resident has claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize from the October 7 drawing, “A Dallas resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7.”

The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip on South Bowie Drive in the city of Weatherford; the big winner chose to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white balls and not the Mega Ball number to net the big win.

“Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners,” the lottery said.