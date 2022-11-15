DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has recently claimed a $1 million Powerball prize, “A Dallas resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Nov. 2.”

This seven-figure winning ticket was purchased at JaJa Accessories on Round Rock Avenue in Round Rock. The big winner has decided to remain anonymous. The lottery says this second-tier winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball.

“Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*,” the lottery said.