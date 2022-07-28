DALLAS (KDAF) — Recently U.S. News released their rankings of the best hospitals for rehabilitation in the country and a Dallas rehab hospital among other Select Medical rehab hospitals.

According to a press release, “The 2022-2023 rankings also mark the 30th consecutive year that Kessler Institute has been named to the prestigious list.”

No. 4 – Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation – West Orange, New Jersey

No. 14 – Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Dallas, Texas*

No. 26 – Emory Rehabilitation Hospital – Atlanta, Georgia*

No. 31 – OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital – Columbus, Ohio*

“We are honored that four of our inpatient rehabilitation hospitals have been recognized among the best in the country,” said Jeff Ruskan, president, inpatient rehabilitation hospital division at Select Medical. “These prestigious rankings underscore our commitment to clinical excellence, innovative rehabilitative care and outcomes that enable patients with catastrophic injuries and illnesses to rebuild their lives. We are also incredibly proud of the teams at these hospitals who are dedicated to delivering an exceptional patient care experience every day.”

U.S. News took a look at many measures to decide on their rankings like the scope of services, outcomes, quality/safety metrics, and reputational scores.

“The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”