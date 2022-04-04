ADDISON, Texas (KDAF) — Reggae fans, listen up! Dallas Reggae Festival is coming to Addison Circle Park this weekend, April 9-10.

According to the festival’s official website, the festival is family-friendly and will feature arts, crafts, jewelry vendors, Caribbean food, and local reggae bands “celebrating cultural equality through Reggae music.”

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

Some of the bands listed to perform at the festival include:

Don Carlos

Anthony B.

Kash’d Out

Third World

Gondwana

Lutan Fyah

And more!

For more information, including ticket purchasing, click here.