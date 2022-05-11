DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas rapper is getting the spotlight Tracy Lynn Curry, commonly known as The D.O.C., in a new documentary called “The DOC”.

The documentary tells the story of The D.O.C. and his storied career in music and the rap game, not only as a performer but also as a writer, co-founder and mentor. D.O.C. famously co-founded Death Row Records, wrote for NWA and was a mentor to Snoop Dogg.

On top of his career, the film also takes a look at his life, including his relationship with Eryka Badu.

The film is going to premiere at Tribeca Festival in New York City this June.