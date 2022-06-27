DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July is upon us and of course, everything is bigger in Texas, including their Fourth of July celebrations.

So if you are still trying to plan what you’re gonna do on the Fourth of July, try getting in on the Texas-sized celebrations going on in Dallas.

According to a new WalletHub study, Dallas is in the top 20 cities in America with the best Fourth of July celebrations. Big D ranked as the 17th best city in the nation for the Fourth of July celebrations.

Officials compared 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on how well they balance holiday costs with fun. Some key metrics they looked at included average beer and wine prices, duration of fireworks shows and Fourth of July weather forecasts.

Here’s how Dallas ranked in a few of those metrics:

41 st – Walkability

– Walkability 1 st – Legality of Fireworks

– Legality of Fireworks 24 th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

– Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room 17 th – Number of Fourth of July Festivals & Performances

– Number of Fourth of July Festivals & Performances 1 st – Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants

– Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants 12th – Duration of Fireworks Show

The top 10 best cities for Fourth of July celebrations are:

San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA Washington D.C. Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NV New York, NY San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Orlando, FL New Orleans, LA

Other Texas cities that made the top 20 include:

Houston – 12

San Antonio – 14

For the full report, visit WalletHub.