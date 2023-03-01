DALLAS (KDAF) — While money is always something everyone is trying to either get or spend, managing it can be difficult.

WalletHub conducted a study to find 2023’s best and worst cities for money management.

“Only 56% of adults, for instance, give their knowledge of personal finance high marks, and 44% maintain a budget and keep an eye on their spending. Good money management skills are more important now than ever during this time of high inflation,” the study said.

They compared over 2,500 cities based on 10 money-management indicators to find out where Americans are best at managing their money. The data set ranges from the median credit score to an average number of late payments to the mortgage debt-to-income ratio.

Dallas ranked among the worst cities in the country. If you want to see the entire list, make sure to visit WalletHub.