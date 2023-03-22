DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no question that everything is bigger in Texas and that rings true in everything and especially with the level of sports from the peewees to the pros.

Sports Business Journal ranked Dallas as the top sports business city in America. It makes good sense too since the Dallas Cowboys have been deemed America’s Team for decades now.

“In the end, the data, the industry and even rival markets agree: Dallas is clearly the star. The market’s sports business footprint, which includes Arlington, Fort Worth, Frisco and various U.S. Census-designated suburbs, is growing by the day. Dallas boasts world-class venues, progressive team owners, and a lower cost of living than most of its big-market peers,” the report boasted.

Coming in right behind Dallas was New York and after that, Charlotte.