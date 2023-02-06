DALLAS (KDAF) — Football has taken over as the most popular sport in the country in terms of its fans and how crazy the sport makes people from Friday to Sunday during the fall.

With football season officially coming to an end on Super Bowl Sunday, WalletHub conducted a study to find out which cities in the US are the best and worst for football fans.

There’s no surprise, that Texas knows how to football and it’s got a city in the top three in the US of A.

“Certain cities provide a better football experience than others, though. With Super Bowl LVII upon us, WalletHub compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the number of NFL and college football teams to stadium capacity to fan engagement,” WalletHub said.

The great city of Dallas, home, of course, to the Dallas Cowboys, was ranked the No. 3 best city in America for football fans behind Pittsburgh and Green Bay.