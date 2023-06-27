KDAF (DALLAS ) — When you think of the Fourth of July, you think of American independence, fireworks, and can we forget all the grills and thrills that come with the holiday!

Texas may not be as patriotic as we thought, but when it comes to the Fourth of July we rank in the top ten who know how to spend the holiday right.

Wallet Hub recently released a study ranking Dallas as #8 in Best Places to Celebrate 4th of July. “In order to help Americans find the best and cheapest places to celebrate this star-spangled occasion, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun,” Wallet Hub said.

The complete list is below:

Los Angeles San Francisco New York Las Vegas 5. Seattle San Diego Orlando Dallas San Antonio Milwaukee