DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s allergy season again and that means getting ready for itchy eyes, headaches, and other symptoms that are common this time of year.

The big sneeze is afoot, especially in Dallas where you can see people with allergy symptoms far more often than most anywhere else in the country, simply because it’s worse here.

A study conducted by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation in America found the cities in the US where allergies are the worst.

“Today, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) released its annual Allergy Capitals™ report for 2023. The report identifies the most challenging cities for pollen allergies in the 100 most populated metropolitan areas in the continental United States. Cities are ranked based on tree, grass, and weed pollen scores, over-the-counter allergy medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists,” the study said.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

Wichita Dallas Scranton Oklahoma City Tulsa Sarasota Cape Coral Orlando Des Moines Greenville (SC)

“We are experiencing longer and more intense allergy seasons because of climate change. For people with asthma, allergies can trigger an asthma attack,” says Kenneth Mendez, CEO and president of AAFA. “About 81 million people in the U.S. have seasonal allergic rhinitis, which is most often caused by pollen allergies. If we don’t take immediate action on the climate crisis, pollen production will only intensify. This means more allergy and asthma attacks and additional strain on our health systems.”