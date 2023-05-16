DALLAS(KDAF)— You feel as though the world is your oyster after you graduate, but where are you going to work?

A location can limit housing options, safety, and even employment opportunities. A Financial guide website, Wallet Hub has ranked the best and worst cities for starting a career, and Dallas is among the worst.

Wallet Hub said “In order to help new graduates start their search for a career, WalletHub compared the relative market strength and overall livability of more than 180 U.S. cities to help recent college graduates find the best cradles for their budding careers. We examined each city based on 26 key metrics that range from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability”.

Dallas was ranked #54 out of 182, so not bad but not great either. Austin came in at #8. Irving ranked at #66. Fort Worth ranked at #61 and Plano at 84. Lastly, Arlington ranked #99.

Check out Wallet’s Hub entire list and see if you can spot your city.