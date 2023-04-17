DALLAS (KDAF) — Embracing diversity is nothing new to Dallas!

Dallas is a unique and vibrant city home to 1.3 million people. The city has been ranked as the 9th most diverse city in the United States, WalletHub states.

“It’s important to embrace diversity – and it’s good for the economy too, Not only have waves of immigration changed the face of the nation, they’ve also brought in fresh perspectives, skills and technologies to help the U.S. develop a strong adaptability to change,” the personal finance website mentions.

Dallas is known for its multicultural community, which includes a blend of various ethnicities and cultures. This recognition highlights the city’s commitment to inclusivity and celebrates the diversity that makes Dallas a unique and vibrant place to live.

Check how the city compares with other Texas cities below.