The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Public Library is hosting Halloween events at branches across the city as we head into Halloween.

“Get your costumes ready and prepare for a hauntingly fantastic Halloween season at Dallas Public Library! We have a ghoulishly delightful lineup of events planned that will satisfy all ages. From bewitching crafts to hair-raising mysteries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” the website said.

From children’s events like building scarecrows, a haunted library, costume parties, a screening of Disney’s Haunted Mansion, and more, your kids are sure to have a scary good time.

There’s also something for the adults — a horror movie marathon and a spooky story hour.

Check out the full list of events and activities here.